AU
21/12/2021 16:30 Reserve Bank Board monetary policy meeting minutes
CA
21/12/2021 13:30 retail trade
23/12/2021 13:30 payroll employment, earnings & hours
23/12/2021 13:30 GDP
CH
21/12/2021 07:00 trade balance
DE
21/12/2021 07:00 GfK consumer climate survey
23/12/2021 07:00 foreign trade price indices
ES
21/12/2021 08:00 industrial turnover & orders
22/12/2021 08:00 PPI
23/12/2021 08:00 GDP
EU
20/12/2021 09:00 euro area balance of payments
21/12/2021 15:00 FCCI flash consumer confidence indicator
FR
22/12/2021 07:45 PPI
IE
22/12/2021 11:00 WPI
IT
20/12/2021 10:00 balance of payments
21/12/2021 09:00 industrial turnover & orders
21/12/2021 10:00 PPI
22/12/2021 09:00 foreign trade non-EU
23/12/2021 09:00 consumer confidence survey
JP
23/12/2021 06:00 revised machine tool orders
UK
20/12/2021 00:01 Zoopla house price index
20/12/2021 11:00 CBI industrial trends survey
21/12/2021 07:00 public sector finances
21/12/2021 11:00 CBI distributive trades survey
22/12/2021 07:00 GDP
22/12/2021 07:00 balance of payments
23/12/2021 00:01 CBI growth indicator survey
US
20/12/2021 15:00 leading indicators
21/12/2021 13:55 Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index
21/12/2021 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin
22/12/2021 12:00 MBA weekly mortgage applications survey
22/12/2021 13:30 3rd estimate GDP
22/12/2021 15:00 existing home sales
22/12/2021 15:00 consumer confidence index
22/12/2021 15:30 EIA weekly petroleum status report
23/12/2021 13:30 jobless claims
23/12/2021 13:30 advance report on durable goods
23/12/2021 13:30 personal income & outlays
23/12/2021 15:00 new residential sales
23/12/2021 15:00 University of Michigan survey of consumers
23/12/2021 15:30 EIA weekly natural gas storage report
