StockMarketWire.com - Chemicals company Johnson Matthey said it had sold its health business to Altaris Capital Partners for £325 million.
The company would retain approximately a 30% equity stake from which it expected to 'realise significant additional future value.'
'Health operates in different markets from the rest of the group and the strategic review concluded that it was not core to JM,' the company said.
Completion of the deal was expected in mid-2022.
The use of proceeds when received in FY23, would be 'determined in line with our capital allocation policy and in the context of the strategic review to be carried out by the incoming chief executive, which will be communicated with the preliminary results in May 2022,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
