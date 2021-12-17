StockMarketWire.com - Healthcare facilities investing company Primary Health Properties said it had agreed to acquire a medical and office facility in the North East of England for £10 million.
The acquisition would complete when a current comprehensive refurbishment of the premises is finished, which was expected to occur in the second quarter of 2022, the company said.
This acquisition would increase the company's portfolio to a total of 521 assets, of which 20 are in Ireland, with a contracted rent roll of over £140 million.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
