StockMarketWire.com - Healthcare facilities investing company Primary Health Properties said it had agreed to acquire a medical and office facility in the North East of England for £10 million.

The acquisition would complete when a current comprehensive refurbishment of the premises is finished, which was expected to occur in the second quarter of 2022, the company said.

This acquisition would increase the company's portfolio to a total of 521 assets, of which 20 are in Ireland, with a contracted rent roll of over £140 million.








Story provided by StockMarketWire.com