StockMarketWire.com - Focusrite said revenue was in line with management's expectations in the first quarter of its fiscal year, driven by 'strong' demand.
The continued to flag supply constraints due to the global shortage of components and tightness in supply chains.
Freight and shipping costs remained 'significantly' higher than normal. the company said.
'Although these challenges remain unpredictable, not least because of the Omicron variant, we are currently managing them in line with our expectations,' it added.
Recent acquisitions, which continued to settle in well, were expected to have a positive effect in the latter part of FY22 and into FY23.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.