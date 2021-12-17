StockMarketWire.com - In-game advertising group Bidstack said it expected profit to be broadly in line, but revenue to miss market expectations.
Gross and net profits were both expected to be 'broadly in line with market expectations, underpinned by gross margins, which had improved to in excess of 30%, up from 13%
'Due to delays in completing certain agreements and certain deferrals of ad campaigns, we anticipate revenues for FY21 to be below current market expectations,' the company said.
Still, revenue for the year would be 'significantly' higher than last year's £1.7 million, it added.
Looking ahead, the company said it had significantly improved revenue visibility leading into FY22.
'In addition, the gross margin improvement noted above is expected to continue in the coming year, it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
