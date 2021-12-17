StockMarketWire.com - Building solutions supplier SIG upgraded its outlook on annual profit, driven by stronger than expected performance in the fourth quarter as positive momentum continued.
'This has increased visibility and confidence in the full year underlying operating profit outturn, which is now expected to be ahead of prior expectations and no less than £40m,' the company said.
A full year trading update for the financial year ending 31 December 2021 was expected to be released on 11 January 2022, and full year results on 11 March 2022.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.