StockMarketWire.com - Real estate company Helical said it had exchanged contracts to acquire 100 New Bridge Street office building for £160 million.
The proposed acquisition was conditional on shareholder approval at a General Meeting, which was expected to be held in early February 2022.
Including ground floor retail units, the passing rent is circa £7.3 million per annum.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
