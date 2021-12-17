StockMarketWire.com - Aviation services group Air Partner raised its annual profit outlook following 'strong' levels of demand in its private jets business.

For the 12 months to 31 January 2022, pre-tax profit was expected to be materially ahead of current market expectations, the company said.

'Although group charter's government and sports work has remained strong, tour operators, automotive and meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) activities are still not back at pre-pandemic levels,' the company said.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com