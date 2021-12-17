StockMarketWire.com - Aviation services group Air Partner raised its annual profit outlook following 'strong' levels of demand in its private jets business.
For the 12 months to 31 January 2022, pre-tax profit was expected to be materially ahead of current market expectations, the company said.
'Although group charter's government and sports work has remained strong, tour operators, automotive and meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) activities are still not back at pre-pandemic levels,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.