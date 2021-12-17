StockMarketWire.com - Barkby said it had exchanged contracts on a property development site in Swindon, Wiltshire.
The company was now in legal negotiations with prospective tenants who will enter into pre-let agreements for occupation at completion of the development.
It wqas proposed that the company would develop a 30,000 sq. ft. mixed-use retail and trade scheme at the site.
Under the proposed development, the site had an estimated gross development value of £7.5 million.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
