StockMarketWire.com - Barkby said it had exchanged contracts on a property development site in Swindon, Wiltshire.

The company was now in legal negotiations with prospective tenants who will enter into pre-let agreements for occupation at completion of the development.

It wqas proposed that the company would develop a 30,000 sq. ft. mixed-use retail and trade scheme at the site.

Under the proposed development, the site had an estimated gross development value of £7.5 million.


