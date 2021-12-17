StockMarketWire.com - Managed services supplier Westminster said it had been awarded a $1.7 million contract to design, supply and install advanced screening and surveillance equipment to two airports in Southeast Africa.
The contract, valued at circa US$1.7million and funded by the European Investment Bank, had been awarded after a competitive tender process.
Under the contract the company would support the upgrading of security equipment, including new x-ray screening & metal detection equipment, an advanced CCTV surveillance system and new control and command centres at both airports.
Installation works were expected to begin in the new year and the project was expected to be completed and recognised during 2022.
