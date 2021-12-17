StockMarketWire.com - land and property developer Harworth said it had conditionally exchanged contracts for the sale of its strategic land site in Ansty, Warwickshire, to SDI Propco for £53.5 million.
Completion of the transaction was conditional on the granting of hybrid planning permission.
Harworth intended to use the proceeds from the sale for general business purposes.
