StockMarketWire.com - land and property developer Harworth said it had conditionally exchanged contracts for the sale of its strategic land site in Ansty, Warwickshire, to SDI Propco for £53.5 million.

Completion of the transaction was conditional on the granting of hybrid planning permission.

Harworth intended to use the proceeds from the sale for general business purposes.




