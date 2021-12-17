StockMarketWire.com - IQ-AI said it was looking forward to start of clinical trials after finding a supplier to encapsulate the drug candidate.
Production of the capsules was now underway and IQ-AI anticipated the trial would commence in February 2022.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.