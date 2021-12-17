StockMarketWire.com - Fintech company GSTechnologies said it had received 100 million COAL tokens worth about £475,000 from Wise MPay, as part of an ongoing collaboration.
The company said it had begun staking those tokens on the Coalculus blockchain platform to strengthen its ongoing commitment to launch its planned neobanking platform, including GS Money digital currencies.
GST announced its collaboration agreement with Wise MPay, a Singaporean blockchain payment solutions provider, on 28 May 2021, under which Wise MPay was providing the company with software and services, including the 100 million COAL tokens, to support the company's plans to develop a neobanking platform to provide next-generation digital money solutions.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
