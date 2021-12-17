StockMarketWire.com - UK stocks inched higher Friday, as data showed a pick up the pace of the UK retail sales in the key Christmas trading period.
At 10:00, the benchmark FTSE 100 index was up 16 points, or 0.2%, at 7,277.04.
UK retail sales jumped by 1.4% in November, driven by strong trading around Black Friday and Christmas shopping.
Focusrite fell 2.9% to £15.26 after reporting that revenue was in line with management's expectations in the first quarter of its fiscal year, driven by 'strong' demand.
Building solutions supplier SIG was up 3.8% to 46.7 pence after upgrading its outlook on annual profit, driven by stronger than expected performance in the fourth quarter as positive momentum continued.
Full year underlying operating profit outturn, which is now expected to be ahead of prior expectations and no less than £40 million, SIG said.
Chemicals company Johnson Matthey was up 1% at £20.10 after saying it had sold its health business to Altaris Capital Partners for £325 million.
Aviation services group Air Partner was up 2.4% to 84.40 pence after raising its annual profit outlook following 'strong' levels of demand in its private jets business.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.