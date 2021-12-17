StockMarketWire.com - The FTSE 100 was up 0.35% to 7,285.93, shrugging off yesterday's UK rate rise and a sell-off in the US tech sector overnight.
UK retail sales jumped by 1.4% in November, driven by strong trading around Black Friday and Christmas shopping.
Focusrite fell 2.9% to £15.26 after reporting that revenue was in line with management's expectations in the first quarter of its fiscal year, driven by 'strong' demand.
Building solutions supplier SIG was up 3.8% to 46.7p after upgrading its outlook on annual profit, driven by stronger than expected performance in the fourth quarter as positive momentum continued.
Full year underlying operating profit outturn, which is now expected to be ahead of prior expectations and no less than £40 million, SIG said.
Chemicals company Johnson Matthey was up 1% at £20.10 after saying it had sold its health business to Altaris Capital Partners for £325 million.
Aviation services group Air Partner was up 2.4% to 84.4p after raising its annual profit outlook following 'strong' levels of demand in its private jets business.
Primary Health Properties, the investor in modern primary healthcare facilities, said it has agreed to acquire a medical and office facility in the North East of England for £10 million. The shares dipped 0.4% to 148.1p.
Wealth manager Mattioli Woods said net inflows and the number of new clients on-boarded were higher in the first half to 30 November compared with last year reflecting the strength of existing client referrals and new business initiatives. It ticked up 0.1% to 881p.
Shares in native in-game advertising group Bidstack surged 32% to 4.25p after posting a strong trading update. The company said it has secured a revenue stream of a guaranteed minimum of $30 million advertising spend over two years, commencing 1 March 2022.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
