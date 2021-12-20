Interim Result
30/12/2021 Creightons PLC (CRL)
Final Result
21/12/2021 Titon Holdings PLC (TON)
AGM / EGM
21/12/2021 Northamber PLC (NAR)
21/12/2021 Go-Ahead Group PLC (GOG)
21/12/2021 Lekoil Limited (LEK)
21/12/2021 Aura Energy Limited (AURA)
22/12/2021 Dotdigital Group PLC (DOTD)
22/12/2021 Parkmead Group (The) PLC (PMG)
22/12/2021 Macau Property Opportunities Fund Limited (MPO)
22/12/2021 Revolution Bars Group PLC (RBG)
22/12/2021 Dolphin Capital Investors Ltd (DCI)
22/12/2021 Serabi Gold PLC (SRB)
23/12/2021 Yew Grove Reit Plc (YEW)
23/12/2021 Orosur Mining INC (OMI)
23/12/2021 Rambler Metals & Mining PLC (RMM)
23/12/2021 Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd (BXP)
24/12/2021 Origo Partners PLC (OPP)
24/12/2021 Abingdon Health PLC (ABDX)
29/12/2021 Proton Motor Power Systems PLC (PPS)
29/12/2021 Directa Plus PLC (DCTA)
29/12/2021 7Digital Group PLC (7DIG)
29/12/2021 (WCAT)
29/12/2021 Jubilee Metals Group PLC (JLP)
29/12/2021 Bezant Resources PLC (BZT)
30/12/2021 Simigon Ltd. (SIM)
30/12/2021 Supply@ME Capital (SYME)
30/12/2021 Universe Group PLC (UNG)
30/12/2021 Genedrive PLC (GDR)
30/12/2021 Secure Property Development & Investment Plc (SPDI)
31/12/2021 Corcel PLC (CRCL)
31/12/2021 Gulf Investment Fund Plc (GIF)
31/12/2021 Goldplat PLC (GDP)
05/01/2022 Trackwise Designs PLC (TWD)
06/01/2022 (SPAQ)
07/01/2022 Global Resources Investment Trust PLC (GRIT)
07/01/2022 (CBX)
Trading Statement
06/01/2022 Next PLC (NXT)
06/01/2022 Made.Com Group PLC (MADE)
06/01/2022 Greggs PLC (GRG)
Ex-Dividend
21/12/2021 Craneware PLC (CRW)
22/12/2021 London Finance & Investment Group PLC (LFI)
23/12/2021 Halma PLC (HLMA)
23/12/2021 Aberdeen Diversified Income And Growth Trust PLC (ADIG)
23/12/2021 Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust PLC (SERE)
23/12/2021 Polar Capital Holdings PLC (POLR)
23/12/2021 Evraz PLC (EVR)
23/12/2021 Dfs Furniture PLC (DFS)
23/12/2021 Alliance Pharma PLC (APH)
23/12/2021 Aberdeen Standard Equity Income Trust PLC (ASEI)
23/12/2021 British American Tobacco PLC (BATS)
23/12/2021 Topps Tiles PLC (TPT)
23/12/2021 Mercantile Investment Trust (The) PLC (MRC)
24/12/2021 Frp Advisory Group PLC (FRP)
24/12/2021 Blackrock World Mining Trust PLC (BRWM)
24/12/2021 Honeycomb Investment Trust PLC (HONY)
24/12/2021 Kainos Group PLC (KNOS)
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com