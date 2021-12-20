StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Rio Tinto said it had appointed Dominic Barton as it incoming chairman, to replace Dominic Barton next May.
Rio Tinto has made sweeping management changes after it last year blasted ancient caves sites in Australia of cultural significance to the Puutu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura people.
Barton had spent 30 years at management consultancy McKinsey and was most recently Canada's ambassador to China.
He also had been chairman Teck Resources and a non-executive director of Singtel.
Barton would join the board on 4 April and be appointed chairman at the conclusion of Rio Tinto's annual general meeting on 5 May.
He said he was looking forward to working with the company to 'implement a strategy that puts decarbonisation at the heart of the business and positions Rio Tinto to be a leader in addressing complex global problems, while building and sustaining trust with host communities'.
