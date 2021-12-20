StockMarketWire.com - Engineering company Rolls-Royce said the Qatar Investment Authority had agreed to acquire a 10% stake in its mini nuclear reactor business for $85 million.

The joint venture, called Rolls-Royce SMR, was building nuclear power stations around one tenth the size of a conventional nuclear generation site.

Other partners in the venture include BNF Resources UK and Exelon Generation.


