StockMarketWire.com - Engineering company Rolls-Royce said the Qatar Investment Authority had agreed to acquire a 10% stake in its mini nuclear reactor business for $85 million.
The joint venture, called Rolls-Royce SMR, was building nuclear power stations around one tenth the size of a conventional nuclear generation site.
Other partners in the venture include BNF Resources UK and Exelon Generation.
