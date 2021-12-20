StockMarketWire.com - Tech company WANdisco upgraded its annual revenue forecast after it won a sizeable contract.
WANdisco said it now expected revenue in its 2021 financial year to be 'meaningfully ahead' of current market estimates.
It said it had won the contract through its IBM channel and that it involved its LiveData Migrator product.
'IBM has secured a $3.3 million three-year license contract with a large North American multinational investment bank for the use of LiveData Migrator,' it said.
'The initial use case will be for on-premises data replication with further use cases for cloud migration providing opportunities to expand the relationship.'
'Following the agreement with IBM, WANdisco will obtain 50% of the license revenue.'
The win followed last year's extension of WANdisco and IBM's existing relationship.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
