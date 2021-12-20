StockMarketWire.com - Safety products investor Marlowe said it had acquired equality and diversity e-learning provider Skill Boosters for up to £8 million.
Skill Boosters, incorporated as Inclusive Learning, was based in Kent and provided equality, diversity, workplace behaviour and compliance courses to around 200 clients.
The acquisition sum included an initial £5.5 million with a growth-based contingent consideration expected to be about £2.5 million.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
