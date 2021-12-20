StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical companies AstraZeneca and Amgen said their drug to treat severe asthma had been approved in the US for the add-on maintenance treatment of adult and paediatric patients aged 12 years and older with severe asthma.
Tezspire was approved following a priority review by the US Food and Drug Administration and based on results from the Pathfinder clinical trial programme.
The application included results from the pivotal Navigator phase 3 trial in which Tezspire 'demonstrated superiority across every primary and key secondary endpoint in patients with severe asthma, compared to placebo, when added to standard therapy,' the companies said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.