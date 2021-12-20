StockMarketWire.com - Supermarket property investor Supermarket REIT said it had acquired a Tesco supermarket in Sheffield, Yorkshire, for £73.2 million.

The purchase price, it added, represented a net initial yield of 4.5%.

The store was developed for Tesco in 2011 and occupied a 7 acre site comprising an 88,000 square fott net sales area supermarket, a 12-pump petrol filling station and 640 car parking spaces.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com