StockMarketWire.com - Supermarket property investor Supermarket REIT said it had acquired a Tesco supermarket in Sheffield, Yorkshire, for £73.2 million.
The purchase price, it added, represented a net initial yield of 4.5%.
The store was developed for Tesco in 2011 and occupied a 7 acre site comprising an 88,000 square fott net sales area supermarket, a 12-pump petrol filling station and 640 car parking spaces.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
