StockMarketWire.com - Investment group NetScientific said it had acquired 75% of life sciences holding company Cetromed for £192,390.
Cetrmed had several portfolio companies spun out of the University of Leuven, Belgium.
NetScientific said the deal would result in further internationalisation of its portfolio and exposure to a key European high-tech cluster around University of Leuven.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.