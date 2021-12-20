StockMarketWire.com - Investment group NetScientific said it had acquired 75% of life sciences holding company Cetromed for £192,390.

Cetrmed had several portfolio companies spun out of the University of Leuven, Belgium.

NetScientific said the deal would result in further internationalisation of its portfolio and exposure to a key European high-tech cluster around University of Leuven.


