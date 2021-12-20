StockMarketWire.com - Shipping group Tufton Oceanic Assets said it had agreed to sell the containership Swordfish for $19 million.

The company said the realised net internal rate of return from the vessel would be 27%.

Swordfish was acquired in January 2018 for $10.25 million as one of the company's first two investments together with the Containership Kale, which was sold earlier this year.


