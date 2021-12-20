StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca said its systemic lupus erythematosus antibody was recommended for marketing authorisation in the European Union as an add-on therapy.
The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the European Medicines Agency based its positive opinion on results from the Saphnelo clinical development programme, including the TULIP phase 3 trials and the MUSE phase 2 trial, the company said.
'In these trials, more patients treated with Saphnelo experienced a reduction in overall disease activity across organ systems and achieved sustained reduction in oral corticosteroid (OCS) use compared to placebo, with both groups receiving standard therapy,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
