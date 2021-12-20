StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline said that Sir Dave Lewis had been appointed as non-executive chair designate of its new consumer healthcare company, paving the way for latter's proposed demerger from GSK in 2022.
Lewis would take up the role on 1 January 2022.
Since 2014, through successful strategic portfolio changes, including integrations of the Novartis consumer healthcare portfolio in 2015 and the Pfizer portfolio in 2019, GSK Consumer Healthcare hads been transformed into a valuable and focused global business generating annual sales of more than £10 billion.
