StockMarketWire.com - Enterprise software company Sopheon said it had acquired enterprise planning group ROI Blueprints for up to $3 million.

ROIB was a cloud-based project and portfolio software-as-a-service solution designed to help organizations drive operational execution management of corporate initiatives.

The transaction included an initial payment of $1.5 million and deferred earn-out of up to $1.5 million is payable over the next three years.

Sopheon also said it expected revenues and operating earnings for the year through December to be 'comfortably in line' with market expectations.


