StockMarketWire.com - Enterprise software company Sopheon said it had acquired enterprise planning group ROI Blueprints for up to $3 million.
ROIB was a cloud-based project and portfolio software-as-a-service solution designed to help organizations drive operational execution management of corporate initiatives.
The transaction included an initial payment of $1.5 million and deferred earn-out of up to $1.5 million is payable over the next three years.
Sopheon also said it expected revenues and operating earnings for the year through December to be 'comfortably in line' with market expectations.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
