StockMarketWire.com - Property investor Urban Logistics REIT said it had acquired four assets for a combined £28.6 million at a 5.82% average net initial yield.
'The value accretive assets include three immediately income-producing properties and the forward funding of a development project,' the company said.
The purchases, of assets in Leicester, Northampton, Dundee and Sheffield, were funded from company's recently completed a £250 million equity raise.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
