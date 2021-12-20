StockMarketWire.com - Property investor Urban Logistics REIT said it had acquired four assets for a combined £28.6 million at a 5.82% average net initial yield.

'The value accretive assets include three immediately income-producing properties and the forward funding of a development project,' the company said.

The purchases, of assets in Leicester, Northampton, Dundee and Sheffield, were funded from company's recently completed a £250 million equity raise.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com