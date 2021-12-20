StockMarketWire.com - Printed circuit technology group Trackwise Designs said it had received a purchase order worth £2.4 million.
The order for the second quarter of 2022 was in accordance with a supply agreement already agreed it a UK electric vehicle equipment manufacturer.
The agreement was for the supply of the company's improved harness technology-enabled flexible printed circuit boards for use in high and low voltage circuits.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
