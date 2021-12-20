StockMarketWire.com - Financial services group WH Ireland said it had appointed Lisa Fox as head of private growth capital.
Fox was joining from Dabbl Global, a fintech app for retail investors, where she was global head of sales.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
