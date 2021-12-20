StockMarketWire.com - Biomarker company Proteome Sciences said it had won a contract worth more than £1 million from a major pharmaceutical company that it didn't name.
It involved analysing large cohorts of clinical samples from a phase 3 clinical trial.
Work was expected to start early in the first quarter of 2022 and the majority of revenue was expected to be generated in 2022.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
