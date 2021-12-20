StockMarketWire.com - Betting technology group Sportech said it had extended an exclusivity period for a potential buyer of its terrestrial lottery supply contract.
The period had been extended to 31 December 'in order to bring the negotiations and any resulting transaction to a conclusion', Sportech said.
