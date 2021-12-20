StockMarketWire.com - Heat treatment services supplier Bodycote said it had appointed Daniel Dayan as non-executive chair starting 1 January 2022.

Dayan would succeed Anne Quinn CBE who, was was set to retire as chair and once a suitable successor had been identified.

Dayan was currently Chairman of CellMark AB, the Swedish supply chain services and industrial materials distribution company. He had previously held positions as Chairman of Low & Bonar plc and Non-Executive Director of Chemring Group plc.


