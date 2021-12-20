StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Zephyr Energy pushed out the expected completion date of assets in the Williston Basin, North Dakota to next year.
The company had in November announced its proposed acquisition of non-operated working interests in the assets, with a a proposed closing date of 22 December.
Completion was now expected during January, given 'the ongoing disruption caused by the global pandemic, and in particular the rapid advance of the Omicron variant'.
It added: 'Although the completion has been delayed, the company has made excellent progress towards securing the structured debt funding necessary for completion, and the company's board of directors looks forward to providing further updates in the New Year.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
