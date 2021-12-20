StockMarketWire.com - Early-stage cancer therapy focused ValiRx said it had amended a licence agreement with Cancer Research Technology.
The agreement was in relations to ValiRx's VAL201 peptide.
The restated license updated terms including the payment schedule and terms for milestones, the expected development plan and provided additional flexibility to a sub-licensee for onward development.
'The agreed amendments will enable the recently announced Letter of Intent between ValiRx and TheoremRx to proceed to full license without further CRT involvement,' ValiRx said.
'Under the terms of the license, CRT is required to formally approve any sub-license which ValiRx enters into relating to VAL201.'
'CRT has also now approved the terms of the sub-license between TheoremRx and ValiRx and consented for the transaction to proceed in due course.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
