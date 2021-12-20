StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Power Metal Resources said rock testing results had demonstrated high-grade uranium at its interests surrounding the Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan, Canada.
Phase-one exploration had been conducted over three of the seven Athabasca uranium properties, namely Tait Hill, Thibault Lake and Cleawater.
A total of 20 rock samples were collected for assay testing, with the highest grade of 38,600 parts per million or 3.86% uranium oxide.
Multiple targets had been idenfitied for follow-up exploration work in 2022, the company said.
