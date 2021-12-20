StockMarketWire.com - Video games services provider Keywords Studios upgraded its outlook on annual profit after as momentum continued in the second half of the year.
For the year ending 31 December 2021, full-year revenue for 2021 was expected to be at least €505 million, up 35% year-on-year, and adjusted pre-tax profit was expected to be excess of €85 million.
That was ahead of current analysts' consensus forecasts for FY 2021 of €500 million in revenue and €79 million of adjusted pre-tax profit.
'We expect this trading momentum to continue into 2022, giving us confidence in delivering 2022 revenue at the upper end of current analysts' consensus forecasts...,' the company said.
The company said it would provide a further update with its scheduled trading update at the end of January 2022.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
