StockMarketWire.com - Natural resources company Capital Metals reported wider first-half losses as administrative expenses jumped.
For the six months ended 30 September 2021, pre-tax losses widened to £1.2 million from £353,588 last year.
Administrative expenses rose to £1.1 million from £360,453.
'The obtaining of the EIA demonstrates the Sri Lankan authorities' support for the Project and should enable us to meet our target of commencing commercial production in less than 12 months' time,' the company said.
'To that end, our management team is now focused on securing the First industrial mining license which we expect to receive in Q1 2022. In addition, the timing of the EIA could not be better given the recent strengthening of mineral sands pricing and a positive medium-term outlook.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.