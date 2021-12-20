StockMarketWire.com - Real estate investment trust Life Science REIT said it had completed the acquisition of a further three buildings at Cambourne Business Park near Cambridge from Coal Pension Properties for £50.1 million. ` The deal reflected a net initial yield of 5.5%.
Cambourne Business Park was approximately eight miles west of Cambridge, and benefited from 'strong' transport links and a vibrant business environment, the company said.
'This acquisition, which was under offer at the time of the Company's IPO last month, follows the £38.7 million acquisition announced on 7 December 2021 of an initial three properties at Cambourne Business Park,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
