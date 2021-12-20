StockMarketWire.com - Consumer packaged goods company Chill Brands said it had partnered with the U.S. Major Arena Soccer League to offer its CBD products to the league and member teams.
The partners would also create the Chill Athlete's Lab which was designed to explore and implement the use of CBD to help athletes reach their top potential.
'Chill Brands provides a choice of CBD infused products to promote rest, relaxation and recovery for active lifestyles,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.