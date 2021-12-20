StockMarketWire.com - Consumer packaged goods company Chill Brands said it had partnered with the U.S. Major Arena Soccer League to offer its CBD products to the league and member teams.

The partners would also create the Chill Athlete's Lab which was designed to explore and implement the use of CBD to help athletes reach their top potential.

'Chill Brands provides a choice of CBD infused products to promote rest, relaxation and recovery for active lifestyles,' the company said.


