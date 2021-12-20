StockMarketWire.com - Energy producer Kistos confirmed media reports that was a participant in a tender for TotalEnergies' West of Shetland gas assets.

Kistos' participation in this process was 'in keeping with its stated strategy of growth through acquisition and this is one of a number of opportunities that has been actively considered over the past six months,' the company said.

'If Kistos becomes the preferred bidder in the process currently being run by Total, it is expected that any acquisition would be funded using the Company's existing resources,' it added.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com