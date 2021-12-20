StockMarketWire.com - Energy producer Kistos confirmed media reports that was a participant in a tender for TotalEnergies' West of Shetland gas assets.
Kistos' participation in this process was 'in keeping with its stated strategy of growth through acquisition and this is one of a number of opportunities that has been actively considered over the past six months,' the company said.
'If Kistos becomes the preferred bidder in the process currently being run by Total, it is expected that any acquisition would be funded using the Company's existing resources,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.