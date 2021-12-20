StockMarketWire.com - Property investor Palace Capital said it had sold Russell House, Walton on-Thames, Surrey for £2.6 million and exchanged contracts to sell Westminster House, Gerrards Cross, Buckinghamshire for £1.9 million.

The company said both properties were being sold at a significant premium to book value.

They also brought to £28.2 million the value of properties sold under the company's £30 million disposal strategy.


