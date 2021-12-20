StockMarketWire.com - Property investor Palace Capital said it had sold Russell House, Walton on-Thames, Surrey for £2.6 million and exchanged contracts to sell Westminster House, Gerrards Cross, Buckinghamshire for £1.9 million.
The company said both properties were being sold at a significant premium to book value.
They also brought to £28.2 million the value of properties sold under the company's £30 million disposal strategy.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.