StockMarketWire.com - Internet of things investor Tern welcomed news that portfolio company InVMA had completed a £2.1 million equity raising.
The raising included £1.9 from institutional investors Mercia and Foresight and the founders, and £200,000 from Tern.
Tern said the capital was raised at a significant valuation uplift from the previous book valuation of Tern's holding.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
