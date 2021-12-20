StockMarketWire.com - Payments company ThinkSmart said it had agreed terms to sell its 10% holding in Clearpay to buy now, pay later group Afterpay.

The stake would be sold in exchange for 1.65 million Afterpay shares, subject to the approval of ThinkSmart shareholders.

The deal was agreed ahead of the completion of Afterpay's proposed acquisition by Block, formally Square Inc.


