StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical company Futura Medical said it would file an application for its erectile dysfunction product to be designated as an over the counter product following positive results.
The 'Human Factors' study had been successfully completed with 32 subjects entering the study.
'It was demonstrated that individuals are able to correctly self-diagnose ED and to make correct self-selection decisions by considering their own health history and the instructions for use and warnings on the label,' it added.
'These results therefore support the regulatory submission for OTC designation and enable Futura to finalise the OTC product label for a US filingm' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
