StockMarketWire.com - Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals said it had partnered with WuXi Advanced Therapies to accelerate its HEMO-CAR-T programme for acute myeloid leukaemia toward phase I clinical trials.

'We are delighted to partner with WuXi ATU, and access its integrated plasmid and lentiviral vector platforms, expertise and GMP manufacturing capabilities WuXi ATU has initiated the plasmid manufacturing process for Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals and the company anticipates filing an Investigational New Drug application in 2022,' the company said.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com