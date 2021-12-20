StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Oriole Resources said it had intersected good widths and grades at its 90%-owned Bibemi gold project in Cameroon.
Drilling had delivered best mineralised intervals of 6.50 metres at 3.92 grammes per tonne of gold. A follow-up programme of infill and extension drilling was nearing completion and results were anticipated in the first quarter of 2022.
