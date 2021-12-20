StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Providence Resources said it had delayed the completion of a strategic review of its Barryroe asset offshore Ireland until early next year.
The company had in September indicated the review would be completed by the fourth quarter of 2021.
'For a variety of reasons, there remain a number of key areas outstanding for consideration by the new Board, in order to present a compelling case to ensure the achievement of our key objective - the optimisation of the value of the Barryroe field,' it said.
'We are confident that the remaining steps required to complete our strategic review will enable us to report back conclusively and positively to our shareholders by the end of January 2022.'
