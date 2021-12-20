StockMarketWire.com - Gore Street reported a rise in net assets under management in the first half of the year following an expansion in the value of its portfolio.
For the six months ended 30 September, net asset value increased to £285.3 million from £145.1 million at the end of March.
The portfolio increased to 516.5 MW as of 30 September 2021 from 440 MW on 31 March 2021.
'We are encouraged by the aggressive growth of renewables in several regional operating systems in the United States and the resulting market opportunities for energy storage,' the company said.
'Notably, the Company could reach 1GW capacity by year end with the acquisition of as few as four new projects in the coming months.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.