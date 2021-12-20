StockMarketWire.com - UK beauty brand developer InnovaDerma reported narrower annual losses as margin improvements offset a fall in revenue.

For the 12 months ended 30 June 2021, pre-tax operating losses were £1.9 million compared with a £5.0 million loss a year earlier, while revenue fell 22.7% to £10.2 million.

Gross margins improved to 56.7% from 45.2% last year.

'The margin improvement has been achieved by selling new products at higher gross margin, strictly controlling our global promotional spending and greater recovery of e-commerce delivery costs,' the company said.

'The new executive management team now have a solid foundation to enable the Group to grow profitably and we remain confident in achieving that in the year ending 30 June 2022.'


