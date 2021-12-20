StockMarketWire.com - UK beauty brand developer InnovaDerma reported narrower annual losses as margin improvements offset a fall in revenue.
For the 12 months ended 30 June 2021, pre-tax operating losses were £1.9 million compared with a £5.0 million loss a year earlier, while revenue fell 22.7% to £10.2 million.
Gross margins improved to 56.7% from 45.2% last year.
'The margin improvement has been achieved by selling new products at higher gross margin, strictly controlling our global promotional spending and greater recovery of e-commerce delivery costs,' the company said.
'The new executive management team now have a solid foundation to enable the Group to grow profitably and we remain confident in achieving that in the year ending 30 June 2022.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.